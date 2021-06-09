Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,970 T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

