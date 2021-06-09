Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 373.8% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 78,894 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

