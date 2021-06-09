Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,518,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,973 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

