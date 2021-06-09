Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 392.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.