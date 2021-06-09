Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $390,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Century Communities by 30.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Century Communities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Century Communities by 44.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.96. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

