Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $23,693,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,639,000 after buying an additional 748,399 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,576,000 after buying an additional 491,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after buying an additional 345,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200,028 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

