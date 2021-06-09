Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CODYY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 95,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,648. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

