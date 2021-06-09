Comparing Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AFC Gamma and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus target price of $27.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Vidler Water Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 20.07 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats AFC Gamma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

