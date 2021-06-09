Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 11,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,534. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $586.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

