Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,534. The firm has a market cap of $574.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several research firms have commented on CMTL. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

