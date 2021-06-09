Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.35 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 1,004,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $576.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

