Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.