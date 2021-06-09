Connectome Market Cap Hits $199,806.51 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Connectome has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $199,806.51 and approximately $696,229.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.98 or 0.00917049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.94 or 0.09061171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049765 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

