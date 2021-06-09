Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Douglas H. Martin Sells 8,000 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Douglas H. Martin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 333,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,834. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $8,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

