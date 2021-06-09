Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,186,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after acquiring an additional 352,696 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.54. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

