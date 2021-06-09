Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 63,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,257,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $947.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

