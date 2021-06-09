Contrasting EQT (NYSE:EQT) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EQT and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 2.05 -$967.17 million ($0.19) -118.42 GeoPark $393.69 million 2.36 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -19.74

GeoPark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -28.97% -0.06% -0.03% GeoPark -37.77% 14.07% -6.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EQT and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 1 14 0 2.93 GeoPark 0 1 2 0 2.67

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $20.21, suggesting a potential downside of 10.16%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than EQT.

Volatility and Risk

EQT has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT beats GeoPark on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

