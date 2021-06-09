Contrasting Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

42.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level One Bancorp $112.35 million 1.91 $20.41 million $2.74 10.26 Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million 1.95 $10.26 million N/A N/A

Level One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level One Bancorp 21.65% 13.51% 1.02% Ohio Valley Banc 22.90% 9.49% 1.10%

Dividends

Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Level One Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Level One Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Level One Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level One Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Risk & Volatility

Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Level One Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management, treasury management, and mobile and internet banking services, as well as debit cards and automated teller machines. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. As of January 29, 2021, it operated sixteen banking centers throughout southeast Michigan and west Michigan. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. It operated 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates thirty-five ATMs, including twenty off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.