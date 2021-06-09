Convergence Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.30 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $33.42 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00069270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00922081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.84 or 0.09065496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00050127 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 723,432,529 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.