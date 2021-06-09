Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

