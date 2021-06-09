Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. 101,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,779. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,954.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,133 shares of company stock worth $179,905 and sold 70,426,940 shares worth $3,063,013,897. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

