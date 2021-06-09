Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.96

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 28968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,246 shares of company stock worth $800,616. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,892 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

