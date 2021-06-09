Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Corteva by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

CTVA opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

