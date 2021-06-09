Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.80

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 392727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.
CSAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $158,000.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
