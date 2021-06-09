Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.80

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 392727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

CSAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $158,000.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

