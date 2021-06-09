Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $254.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $272.00 to $254.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $217.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $212.81 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after buying an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,560,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

