Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.21.

COUP opened at $217.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $212.81 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

