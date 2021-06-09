Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.20)-(0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $681-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.07)-(0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.21.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.04. The stock had a trading volume of 57,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,849. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $212.81 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

