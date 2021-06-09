Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE CPNG opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.81. Coupang has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

