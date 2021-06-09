Cream (CRM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $385.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Cream has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $33,366.19 and approximately $385.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,012.65 or 0.99959793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00036954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.29 or 0.00959528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00371770 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.19 or 0.00473121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00074974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

