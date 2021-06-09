Cream Price Up 93.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Cream has a market cap of $39,454.69 and $458.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 93.9% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,886.07 or 0.99945512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.44 or 0.01032618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00386821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00482153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00073580 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004124 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

