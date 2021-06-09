Credicorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,059 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,056% compared to the typical volume of 192 call options.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $13,655,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

