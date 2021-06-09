Credit Suisse Group Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $44.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,705,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,278,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

