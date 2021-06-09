Credit Suisse Group Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $44.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,705,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,278,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
