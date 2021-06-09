Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

FRA EVK opened at €28.92 ($34.02) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.76. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

