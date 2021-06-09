Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.60.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPG traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.60. 2,351,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,087. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.90. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.8086011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.