Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Down 5.6%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.49. 8,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 598,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRTO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $29,444,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $21,481,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $16,984,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

