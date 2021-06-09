Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Down 5.6%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.49. 8,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 598,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRTO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $29,444,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $21,481,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $16,984,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
