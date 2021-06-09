Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce $51.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.26 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 445.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $210.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $257.82 million, with estimates ranging from $242.61 million to $281.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYRX. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

CYRX stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. 8,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,001 shares of company stock valued at $793,041. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

