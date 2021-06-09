Cryptaur One Day Volume Reaches $12,000.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $12,000.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.88 or 0.00907512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.63 or 0.08926556 BTC.

About Cryptaur

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

