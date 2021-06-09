CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.14

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 15850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

