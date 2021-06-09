CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.09). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CURI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,949. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $853.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

