CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.09). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CuriosityStream.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,949. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $853.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
Read More: Cash Asset Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.