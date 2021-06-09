Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Raised to $37.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,544. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of -16.54.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

