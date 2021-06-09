DATx Trading Up 8.6% This Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, DATx has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $1.20 million and $223,010.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.23 or 0.00906883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.97 or 0.08901097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049373 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.