David Golub Buys 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,477.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub acquired 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00.

GBDC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. 590,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

