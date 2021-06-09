David M. Jacobstein Sells 4,000 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OFC stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,892 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

