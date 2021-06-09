David M. Kantor Sells 20,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CEO David M. Kantor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,270 shares in the company, valued at $892,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:UONE traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,454. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.87 million, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
