David M. Kantor Sells 20,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CEO David M. Kantor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,270 shares in the company, valued at $892,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,454. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.87 million, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban One by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

