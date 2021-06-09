Davinci Coin (DAC) Achieves Market Cap of $20.80 Million

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Davinci Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Davinci Coin has a total market capitalization of $20.80 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $894.98 or 0.02400430 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Davinci Coin Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (CRYPTO:DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

