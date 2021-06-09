DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.06. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 146 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of $669.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97.
About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
