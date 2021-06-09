DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.06. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 146 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $669.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 490,072 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 241,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

