Decentral Games (DG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $112,018.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $31.12 million and $112,018.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $129.12 or 0.00347901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00062543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00221938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00209426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.68 or 0.01314026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.73 or 0.99425201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,035 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.