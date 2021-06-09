DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $37.98 million and $1.40 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002443 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064852 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00220721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003982 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

