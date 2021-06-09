DeFi Bids (BID) Trading Up 229.9% Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 302% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $4,277.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 229.9% against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00069270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00922081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.84 or 0.09065496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00050127 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,043,476 coins and its circulating supply is 14,305,633 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

