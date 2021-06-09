Desjardins Comments on BRP Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.44.

Shares of DOO opened at C$89.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93. BRP has a 1 year low of C$47.00 and a 1 year high of C$119.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$106.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

